Amitabh Bachchan’s police bodyguard transferred after reports of him earning Rs 1.5 crore go viral

Amitabh Bachchan’s police bodyguard who had been with the veteran actor like a shadow for several years now has been transferred. This action was taken by the Mumbai Police after reports of him earning Rs 1.5 crore surfaced online.

As per reports in India Today, there was a departmental inquiry against Amitabh Bachchan’s police bodyguard Jitendra Shinde. This inquiry was held soon after the reports of him earning 1.5 crore made headlines. Mumbai Police wanted to learn if he earned this amount from Big B or someone else? Reportedly Jitendra has revealed to the Police officials that he runs a security agency that provides personal bodyguards to other celebrities and renowned personalities. As per the report, Shinde has told the official that his wife runs the agency in her name and that Amitabh Bachchan did not pay him Rs Rs 1.5 crore.

Jitendra has been with Big B since 2015 and according to Mumbai police, a cop cannot be at one place for more than five years. Hence, keeping all these factors in mind, Jitendra was transferred. For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan is an X security holder and so two constables are always posted with him, one of which was Jitendra.

According to reports, Jitendra Shinde has been transferred to a police station in South Mumbai. He was always by Big B’s side and was spotted everywhere from shooting sets to events. There has been nothing coming from Amitabh Bachchan’s side on this matter yet. What do you think of this news? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

