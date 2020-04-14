Amitabh Bachchan’s reply to a troll quizzing him about Aishwarya Rai & calling him ‘budha’ wins the internet

Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and often responds to his fans. However, recently, when a troll attacked him by asking the mega star about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and called him ‘budha,’ Big B shut him down with a savage response.

Among the Bollywood stars, if there is one megastar who is an avid social media user, it is Amitabh Bachchan. The Shahanshah of Bollywood loves to share insights about his life and work on social media and often responds to his fans and the love they shower on him on Twitter and Instagram. However, several fans often ask Big B about his family including , , Abhishek and Aaradhya and he responds to some of them. But, recently a troll attacked Big B on his photo and ended up evoking a savage response from him.

Amitabh Bachchan had shared a sweet Baisakhi wish for fans on social media with a throwback photo from his film Suhaag. While the wish was for everyone, a fan seemed to have other thoughts on his mind. A user questioned Big B about the whereabouts of Aishwarya and called the megastar a ‘budha.’ On seeing this, Big B couldn’t stop himself from giving a befitting reply to the troll and shutting him down. Mr Bachchan wrote back to the troll attacking him and won the internet.

Also Read|Amitabh Bachchan shows how to maintain social distancing as he shares throwback photo of him talking on phone

The troll commented on the photo, “Aishwarya Kahan hai re Buddhe?’ Amitabh Bachchan responded and shut the troll down. He wrote back, “Woh Wahaan Hai Jahaan Aap Kabhi Pohonch Nahi Payenge...Baap Re Baap!” Seeing the exchange between the same, several fans of Big B hailed him on social media and once again, he won the hearts of everyone.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s response:

Meanwhile, the megastar is spending time at home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Recently, he featured in a short film titled Family that was shot from his home. It also starred Jonas, , , Diljit Dosanjh and many other South stars as well. The short film was meant to raise awareness among the people about COVID 19 and how everyone should stay at home amid the lockdown,

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×