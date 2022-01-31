Amitabh Bachchan’s THROWBACK pic with Sridevi will make you miss their chemistry

Sridevi has been one of the most successful actresses Indian cinema had always witnessed. She had stunning looks, impeccable panache and her impressive acting skills which had won millions of hearts for decades. The legendary actress had shared the screen with some of the big names in the industry and it was a treat to watch her on the big screen. And while it’s been around four years since Sridevi breathed her last, social media is often abuzz with the late actress with her throwback pics.

Joining the fans, Amitabh Bachchan took the social media by a storm after he shared a throwback pic with the late actress. Apparently, the pic was clicked on the sets of their movie Inquilaab. The pic featured Amitabh dressed in over the knee length bathrobe with Sridevi holding the robe as they were seen performing by the pool side. The megastar had shared the pic a day after he had shared a quiz regarding the pic wherein he had asked fans to guess whose hand was it as he had cropped Sridevi from the pic. While sharing the pic, Amitabh captioned it as, “इनका हाथ था .. ! It was her hand .. Sridevi .. a few got it right” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s post:

For the uninitiated, Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi have collaborated for several movies including Khuda Gawah, Aakhree Rasta etc. They were last seen together in Sridevi’s 2012 release English Vinglish wherein the megastar had an interesting cameo.

Also Read: Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Sridevi had stopped talking to Boney Kapoor for 6-8 months after his proposal?