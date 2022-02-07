Amitabh Bachchan’s throwback VIDEO of introducing late Lata Mangeshkar at an event will make you nostalgic

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is no more and with that a glorious era has come to an end. She ruled billions of hearts. Not only celebrities, politicians but all Indians were seen mourning the demise of the veteran singer. Lata was one of those singers who had worked with many generations and was proudly called the ‘Nightingale of India’. Amitabh Bachchan also penned a blog post for her and he shared a throwback video of her.

The video is of an old event in which Amitabh is seen introducing Lata Mangeshkar. In the video, many actors including late Amrish Puri, Rekha, Dharmendra, Rani Mukerji and many others are seen. At the end of the video, we can see Lata speaking to the audience as she gears up to sing. Amitabh Bachchan has captioned the post as, ‘She has left us .. the voice of a million centuries has left us .. she resounds now in the heavens.”

To note, the legendary singer passed away on February 6. Amitabh Bachchan with his daughter Shweta were spotted at her residence. Javed Akhtar, Shraddha Kapoor and others were also seen.

Lata Mangeshkar was laid to rest with state honours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also seen at her last rites. The singer was hospitalised for a long time and she breathed her last at Breach Candy hospital.

