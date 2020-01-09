Amitabh Bachchan & Sachin Tendulkar slammed for being silent on JNU violence; Main Hindustani video goes viral

As Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar get slammed for their mute stand on JNU violence, Main Hindustani video goes viral on Twitter where netizens demand a new version of the same with celebs who spoke over the issue.

The news of JNU violence stirred up a storm on the internet. A group of masked goons invaded the JNU campus last Sunday and attacked the students and teachers alike. The bunch of miscreants was believed to have carried acid with them into the campus. They covered their faces and hid their identity before carrying out their unscrupulous act. While netizens expressed their disappointment taking to their social media handles, some B-Town celebs too sided with them. However, the A-listers of Bollywood are facing severe backlash from the netizens for being mum over the issue.

As Amitabh Bachchan, , Sachin Tendulkar and other celebrities refrained from addressing the JNU violence issue, Twitterati slammed them for the same. An old video featuring Big B, Sachin Tendulkar, , Abhishek Bachchan and many others chanting 'Main Hindustani' has surfaced on Twitter where the users are sharing the same and demanding for a new version of the video featuring stars who have spoken out on the issue. Check out the tweets:

They all have lost their souls or sold maybe! — Concerned Indian (@ashishjha1983) January 8, 2020

There should be a latest version of this. With those who have guts to speak up now. Maybe @anubhavsinha can make it. — Hasiba (@HasibaAmin) January 8, 2020

Only two with spine from this video are @AzmiShabana and @senaparna . Last person was over dramatic. — Madhu sudan (@madhu00500) January 8, 2020

Time and again, big names in Bollywood have come under fire for not speaking up when it counts. Much before JNU, the mob violence against the students of Jamia University too landed the B-Town celebs in the soup when they chose to remain mute over the issue. The netizens found out that ironically, the stars featuring in the ‘Main Hindustani’ video were the ones not sharing any opinion over the students' oppression now.

