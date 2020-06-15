Amitabh Bachchan saddened by Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: His work was sheer brilliance & his mind even more

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Expressing his shock, Amitabh Bachchan remembers his conversation with the actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput who had won millions of hearts with his impeccable acting chops and handsome looks sent shock waves across the film industry on Sunday, June 14, 2020, as he passed away in his apartment in Mumbai. According to Mumbai Police, the 34-year-old actor committed suicide and was found dead at his apartment. The police have completed the postmortem and as per the report, Sushant's died of asphyxia due to hanging, confirming that he committed suicide. "Team of 3 doctors have conducted the autopsy of #SushanthSinghRajput. The provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging: Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)," ANI tweeted.

The news of the young and talented actor's sudden demise has sent shock waves all across. Many actors including , , , , Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and others have expressed their grief over Sushant Singh Rajput's death and extended condolences to his family. Amitabh Bachchan expressed his grief and recalled his conversation with the actor on his blog. Big B wrote, "Why .. Why .. Why .. Why .. Sushant Singh Rajput .. why do you end your life .. your brilliant talent .. your brilliant mind .. laid to rest , without asking , seeking .. why .. .. his work was sheer brilliance .. and his mind even more .. many a time did he express himself in the depth of philosophical verb .. they that looked passed it were either in wonder or oblivious of its strength of meaning .. some wondered, some quibbled .. to some it was a subdued mirth .. subdued because , for it to be given lethargic ignorance, would have opened the caves of their own .. .. his speak was measured .. as was his screen presence .. .."

Mr. Bachchan added, "I saw a complete work of his in ‘DHONI’ .. the film was dressed with remarkable moments of his performance .. but three of the moments ever remained with me as an observer .. they were done with such casual conviction that it would be difficult for an analyst of some credibility, to either notice it , or give attention to its bearing .... when he spoke or communicated , there was something of an inner value, which had remained unsaid , yet said in its covered all .. its a trait of excessive intelligence .. and when that takes a diversion from the highway , it invariably ends up against a road bloc - depressive , unwanted , and in belligerent frustration .... on one of my meetings with him , I asked him how did he manage to give that iconic shot of Dhoni hitting a six winning the International tournament , to absolute perfection .. he said he saw that video of Dhoni , a hundred times .. !!.. that was the severity of his professional effort .... he came from humble beginnings .. was a part of the 4rth line group dancers, that performed shows with Shiamak Davar , the ingenious talented choreographer of our times .. rising from those climes to where he was, is a story by itself .. excessiveness can often lead to extremes .. .. what kind of a mind leads one to suicide is an eternal mystery .. .. to end a most gainful life, is simply not permitted .. AB."

As per reports, the Kai Po Che actor was battling depression for some months now following which he ended up taking the drastic step. For the uninitiated, Sushant started his career with television serials. His debut show was Star Plus's romantic drama Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in the year 2008. He made his film debut in the buddy drama Kai Po Che! in the year 2013. Rajput has entertained the audience with his amazing performance in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and more. The actor rose to fame after playing the role of M.S. Dhoni in his biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Powering his way from engineering into acting, from television to Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput made a mark for himself in the industry on his own.

