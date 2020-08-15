Amitabh Bachchan salutes the spirit of healthcare workers on Independence Day; Calls them 'true warriors'

India is all set to celebrate its 74th Independence Day on 15th August 2020. Amitabh Bachchan has now shared a special post on the auspicious occasion.

This year has been quite the tough one as the entire world is fighting the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. Everyone has tried to combat COVID-19 by adopting precautionary measures and abiding by the rules and regulations. India has also been trying to handle the unprecedented situation in the best possible manner. In the midst of all this, the country is all set to celebrate its 74th year of independence on 15th August 2020 and preparations for the same have already begun.

In the midst of all this, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a special post on his Instagram handle while wishing everyone on the auspicious occasion. Most importantly, he also takes the opportunity to salute the spirit of the healthcare workers who have been fulfilling their duties selflessly amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Here’s what his caption reads, “The true warriors in the fight against the Pandemic... salute... and on this auspicious DAY of INDEPENDENCE WISHES FOR PEACE PROSPERITY AND HARMONY...”

Big B has also shared a collage along with the post. It features him with the Indian tricolor in the background. Moreover, he has also shared another picture of a few healthcare workers with the same collage. Talking about the megastar, he was discharged from the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai a few days back after having recovered from COVID-19. Four members of the Bachchan family including Big B himself, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya had been diagnosed with Coronavirus a few weeks back. Fortunately, all of them have recovered fully now.

