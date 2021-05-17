Amitabh Bachchan says ‘Asking someone for funds is embarrassing for me’ for COVID 19: I didn't ask, I gave

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan penned a blog for those who questioned him about not participating to allocate funds amidst COVID 19. The actor mentioned giving instead of asking.

The second wave of COVID 19 surge in India has been drastic. Some of the states like Maharashtra have extended the lockdown till the end of May to control the surge. Celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, , Sonu Sood, , and amongst others who have been working relentlessly through their massive social media footprint and funds to help those in need. Virat Kohli and Anushka recently conducted a fund through social media of 7 crores which got fulfilled in time so the couple raised the bar to 11 crores.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan penned a blog on Saturday explaining how he is helping with the COVID 19 relief funds though he never started a fundraiser on social media like other celebrities. “I have not made any effort to collect them through campaigns or donations to a cause that I may have instituted .. I just feel asking someone for funds is embarrassing for me," the actor wrote explaining how he is continuously donating without sharing the updates through a fundraiser. “I give wherever I can .. my means are extremely limited .. it may not seem so, but they are.”

Amitabh Bachchan further said that he has been doing many public service advertisements through the years but he never directly asked for contributions. The superstar asked for forgiveness if “If there have been such unseen or unknown incidents.” He further wrote that he has noticed many other celebrities running continuous fundraisers on social media “but with all due respect and modesty, at times the amount that I have personally individually donated, matches the funds collected out of the campaigns.”

Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan shares a PIC as he takes his second dose of COVID 19 vaccine

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×