Amitabh Bachchan says 'every effort counts' as he appeals to the world to help India amid COVID 19 at VAX Live

As India battles the second wave of COVID 19, the world has come together to help our country in the same. Recently, a VAX live concert saw stars from across the world come together to raise funds to combat COVID 19 and from Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan joined the same virtually. In his message to the world, Amitabh Bachchan quoted Mahatma Gandhi and urged the world to speak up and help India in its battle against COVID 19.

In a video he shared on his Twitter handle, we get to see Prince Harry speak ahead of Big B. In the video message, Mr Bachchan is seen explaining how the deadly COVID 19 has affected India. He appealed to everyone to speak up and urge government, phara companies and more to send help to those who need it. In his message, Amitabh Bachchan said, "Namaskar, this is Amitabh Bachchan. My country India is battling with the sudden surge of the second wave of Covid 19. As a global citizen I appeal to all global citizens to rise up, speak to your governments, pharmaceutical companies and ask them to donate, to give, to extend a helping hand, to the public that needs it the most. Every effort counts. As Mahatma Gandhiji said: 'In a gentle way you can shake the world'. thank you."

T 3900 - Privileged to be a part of the concert .. and the fight for India .. pic.twitter.com/vlyhKVc6QG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 9, 2021

He shared the video and captioned it as, "Privileged to be a part of the concert .. and the fight for India .." The senior star has not just been a part of this virtual concert, he also went ahead and recently donated Rs 2 Crore to Delhi Gurdwara COVID 19 care centre. Not just this, he even arranged oxygen cylinders for the centre. The senior star's help has been welcomed by the Gurdwara COVID 19 care centre.

Amid the second wave of COVID 19, several stars from Bollywood have come forward to help including , Virat Kohli, and others. Many have been answering calls for help and amplifying them using their own social media handles.

