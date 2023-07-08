Amitabh Bachchan says he is honored to be a part of Project K; calls Prabhas ‘idol’

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude and excitement for being a part of the upcoming Telugu film 'Project K'. Sr Bachchan, known for his iconic contributions to Indian cinema, expressed his honor and privilege to be associated with this grand venture. He specifically mentioned sharing the frame with the beloved actor Prabhas, whom he referred to as an idol.

Amitabh Bachchan says he is ‘honored’ to be a part of Project K

In his tweet, Big B conveyed his deep appreciation for the humility, respect, and concern shown towards him by Prabhas. The veteran actor's words reflected his heartfelt emotions, emphasizing the touching nature of their interaction. His message extended beyond his personal experience, as he wished success and growth to everyone involved in the film.

Taking to Twitter, Sr Bachchan wrote, “I am honoured and have had the great privilege of being a part of this great enterprise in Telugu Cinema , ‘Project K’ and to have had the huge honour of being in the same frame of the Idol , Prabhas ..”

He added, “Thank you all .. and thank you Nagi Sir, for thinking of me .. The humility , the respect and the concern Prabhas has given me has been so so touching & emotional ..”

Amitabh Bachchan's heartfelt tweet not only acknowledges the honor he feels to be a part of this cinematic endeavor but also showcases his appreciation for the industry as a whole. His words highlight the collaborative spirit and the mutual respect shared among artists.

Amitabh Bachchan’s work front

In terms of his upcoming projects, Amitabh Bachchan is set to appear in Nag Ashwin's highly anticipated film, Project K. The star-studded cast of the movie includes Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Excitement surrounds Project K as it is poised to become the first-ever Indian film to debut at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in 2023. The film promises to be a visual treat for audiences.

With the combination of Big B's unparalleled acting prowess and Prabhas' mass appeal, 'Project K' is poised to make a significant impact in the world of Telugu cinema. As the project progresses, fans eagerly await more updates and glimpses into this grand venture.