Amitabh Bachchan says he loses track of time while scrolling through social media; fans can’t agree enough

Amitabh Bachchan is a legend, a megastar with people waiting outside his house in Mumbai to watch him wave at them. But at the end of the day, he is also a human being who does normal things like scrolling through his social media feed late at night, just like most of us.

If you think you’re the only one who loses track of time while surfing the internet, then you’re not alone. In his recent tweet. Big B shared that once he starts scrolling his social media feed, there’s no stopping.

Amitabh Bachchan is always busy with his upcoming projects and shows, but the two things that he seldom fails to do are tweeting late at night and interacting with his fans outside his Mumbai house every Sunday. In his latest tweet, the mahanayak stated that like most of us, he also loses track of time when he starts looking at social media.

In his tweet number 5024, the Wazir actor wrote in Hindi, "social media एक बार देखना शुरू करो, तो समय का पता ही नहीं चलता" that loosely translates to (you lose track of time once you start watching social media).

Take a look:

Soon after he made that statement, several fans online took to the comments section stating that they relate to it. A user penned, “Absolutely true, sir! Social media has a way of captivating us with its endless stream of content. It's easy to lose track of time when exploring its vast universe. Your presence always adds a special charm to our conversations. We eagerly await your insights and wisdom. Your words are truly a source of inspiration for us all. Love @SrBachchan sir.”

Another one penned, “Sahi baat hai ji aise he hota hai,” while a third wrote, “Yes Sir Exactly 100% correct, Kab 1-2 Hours Nikal jate hai pata v nhi chalta.” Another one commented, “You are absolutely right Sir and also fans like us wait for your T next versions .. Luv you #SuperStar @SrBachchan ji.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Big B will be next seen as Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD and is set to make his Tamil debut with Vettaiyan.

