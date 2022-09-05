Amitabh Bachchan says he lost the use of his limbs, reflects on medical issues: Details I shall NOT go into..

All eyes are on Amitabh Bachchan ever since the posters of his upcoming movie Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna has been released. Well, on the personal front, the actor had tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home isolation. But now he is back in action with several precautions. The veteran star has been shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati and often takes to his blog to narrate beautiful incidents from the sets. Talking about a girl Avni who is challenged by sight Big B also revisited the moments in his life when he lost the use of his limbs but with correct medical attention could get better.

He described his meeting with the girl as emotional that could only be felt. The actor then reflected on his life and the medical issues he had had to deal with. Narrating the incident, Amitabh Bachchan wrote that there have been several occasions during his medical torments when he lost the functioning of various parts of his body. He further wrote that he will not get into the details or else they will sound seeking sympathy. “I lost the usage .. but the Grace of the Almighty and the prayers and wishes of the well-wishers, the blessings of my elders, gave them back to me .. perhaps not of the same value as before the issue, but I got it back ..” wrote the star.

Goodbye

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goodbye’s first look was released recently. Talking about Goodbye, the film's shoot had begun last year and photos of Mr. Bachchan playing with a pet on the sets had gone viral. The film also stars Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati apart from Senior Bachchan and Rashmika.

Amitabh Bachchan’s work front

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited magnum opus Brahmastra. He also has an official Hindi remake of The Intern with Deepika Padukone apart from Goodbye.

