Amitabh Bachchan says his laptop went into a ‘lockdown'

Amitabh Bachchan's laptop "went into a lockdown", so the actor could not blog.

Big B took to his blog on Wednesday morning to post a message apologising for his inability to write a post.

"Ok .. so apologies again .. got busy .. busy, doing nothing ..Naaah … !!! the laptop went into a ‘lockdown' .. so was sorting it out with backend digital team to resolve .. then went to my Computer specialist .. then back again .. then .."

"Well .. apparently its still getting resolved .. and I do hope that by the time it resolves itself .. this missive gets to you ..errrm .. its taking time .. some issues .. so shall get back later .." wrote Big B.

On Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan also took to Instagram and Twitter to share sweet memories from the sets of his film "Amar Akbar Anthony" which turned 43.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo" which is slated to release on Amazon Prime.

