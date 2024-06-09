Amitabh Bachchan says 'work is worship' as he wears winter clothes at 45 degree for shoot; fans call him 'inspiration'

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most beloved veteran actors in the industry. The megastar often posts his pictures and videos to keep his fans updated with his life.

A while ago, the Sholay actor shared a picture of himself and penned a caption that grabbed the attention of his fans.

Amitabh Bachchan is dedicated to his work and his latest post is the proof

On June 9, taking to his Instagram handle, Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture of himself wearing winter clothes. In the snap, he can be seen smiling with one finger pointing at us.

Sharing the picture, he penned, "In the summer of 45 degrees .. an outfit for snow .. !!! Work .. work is worship (prayer emoji)."

Have a look:

Reacting to his dedication, one fan wrote, "Work is worship" accompanied by a red heart and a prayer emoji. Another fan commented, "Yes Sir , u r an inspiration , be blessed always & always, keep growing keep shining." A thrid fan said, "Boss." Others were also seen dropping lovely comments as they were impressed with his determination.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek to unite for new project

Taking to his X account (formerly Twitter), Big B shared a picture with his son Abhishek Bachchan from behind the scenes of their upcoming new project. He wrote in Hindi which translates, "Father and son both sit, working together in one place; Soon to come on stage, this amazing duo's work."

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

On the professional front, the 81-year-old actor recently appeared in Ganpath, alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. He is gearing up for Nag Ashwin's eagerly awaited Kalki 2898 AD. This sci-fi film features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

According to sources, the thriller movie is set against the backdrop of a fictional future civilization. Speaking about the plot, it revolves around Kalki, the tenth and last form of the Hindu god Lord Vishnu. The highly-anticipated movie will hit theaters on June 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's untitled film and it is slated to be released on November 15, 2024.

