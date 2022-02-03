Amitabh Bachchan sells his parents’ bungalow in Gulmohar Park for Rs 23 crore; Report

Amitabh Bachchan and his luxurious bungalow have always been the talk of the town. Be it Jalsa, Pratiksha or more, Big B’s love for his bungalows has always been evident. However, the megastar made his way to the headlines this morning as it was reported that Amitabh Bachchan has his bungalow in South Delhi’s Gulmohar Park. According to media reports, the legendary actor had sold the property for Rs 23 crore. To note, the 418.05 square metre, double-storied property was named Sopaan and was registered in the name of Amitabh Bachchan’s mother Teji Bachchan.

As per a report published in the Times of India, Sopaan happens to be the Bachchan family’s first family home and Big B’s parents used to reside there. The property has reportedly been purchased by Avni Bader, CEO of Nezone group of companies, who share a great equation with the Bachchans. Talking about the purchase, Bader told Economic Times, “It’s an old construction, so will demolish the structure and construct as per our requirements. We have been living in the area for many years and we looking for an additional property. When this offer came, we immediately said yes and acquired the asset”.

Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan’s father Harivansh Rai used to hold poetry sessions in the bungalow till 1980. “Teji Bachchan, who was a freelance journalist, became a member of the Gulmohar Park Housing Society. Amitabh lived here before moving to Mumbai, and later his parents also moved. No one has lived in the house for years. The transaction is in line with the market rates,” Pradeep Prajapati who deals in luxury real estate in South Delhi was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan which is slated to release on June 3 this year.