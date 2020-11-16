  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan sends birthday wishes to Aaradhya Bachchan by sharing a timeline of her adorable PHOTOS

Aaradhya Bachchan turns a year older on November 16, 2020. Amitabh Bachchan has wished the little munchkin on the special occasion.
8863 reads Mumbai Updated: November 16, 2020 01:16 am
Amitabh Bachchan sends birthday wishes to Aaradhya Bachchan by sharing a timeline of her adorable PHOTOSAmitabh Bachchan sends birthday wishes to Aaradhya Bachchan by sharing a timeline of her adorable PHOTOS
It was back in 2011 when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan became the doting parents of Aaradhya Bachchan. Well, time flies fast and the little munchkin turns 9 on November 16, 2020. Usually, the Bachchans host lavish themed parties for her but this time it won’t be so owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they have made sure to make her feel special on her born day and Amitabh Bachchan’s latest social media post is proof of the same. 

Big B has shared a timeline of Aaradhya Bachchan’s pictures which show her childhood over the years. One can see how the little girl has grown with the passage of time but yes, her cuteness hasn’t faded a bit! Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has also added a caption along with the post that reads, “Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love.” There is no denying that Aaradhya will sure be elated upon having received this sweet birthday wish from her grandpa.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan also turned a year older on October 11, 2020. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had given a glimpse of his birthday celebration on social media. However, it was Big B’s picture with granddaughter Aaradhya that caught everyone’s attention. The little munchkin can be seen hugging him adorably as both of them pose for the pictures. She also added a note for her grandpa in the same post that reads, “Love you always my Dadaji. Happy happy birthday my dearest Dadaji.” 

We send our heartfelt wishes to Aaradhya on her birthday. 

