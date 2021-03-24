Amitabh Bachchan sends wishes to Mohanlal for his directorial debut Barroz; Wishes him success & greater glory

As Mohanlal is set to make his directorial debut with Barroz, Amitabh Bachchan penned a sweet note for the superstar for his new venture.

South superstar Mohanlal, who is known for his impressive line of work, is all set to start a new phase in his career as he venturing into direction. Yes! The 1971: Beyond Borders actor is making his directorial debut with Barroz which happens to be the 3D fantasy drama in Malayalam. The movie will be starring Mohanlal, Paz Vega, Rafael Amargo and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. And while the movie is set to hit the floors today, Amitabh Bachchan has sent his best wishes to the actor turned director.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Big B wrote that he wishes Mohanlal all the best for his directorial debut and wishes that the megastar gets success and greater glory with the project. “Wishing the great Mohanlal the very best for his 1st directorial venture 'BARROZ' .. success , prosperity and greater glory,” the Gulabo Sitabo actor had tweeted along with heart emoticons and folded hand emoticons. Needless to say, Mohanlal was overwhelmed with Big B’s gesture and replied, “Sir, it is with great gratitude that I accept your passionate message. Your thoughtfulness always touches my heart and your blessings I will always cherish. I thank you and reiterate my great admiration and respect for you. Love & Prayers.”

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet for Mohanlal:

Sir, it is with great gratitude that I accept your passionate message.Your thoughtfulness always touches my heart and your blessings I will always cherish. I thank you and reiterate my great admiration and respect for you. Love & Prayers.@SrBachchan https://t.co/nbHk4F1RKS — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Mohanlal and the team of Barroz have initiated the journey of the movie with a traditional puja ceremony. The event was attended by Prithviraj Sukumaran who will play a key role in the movie.

