Amitabh Bachchan sent an appreciation letter to Aakanksha Singh during Runway 34 shoot; Here’s what he wrote

Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 has become one of the most-anticipated movies of 2022. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani in lead roles. Apart from them Runway 34 will also feature Aakanksha Singh in a key role. To note, Aakansha entered the Bollywood industry with Badrinath Ki Dulhania. In a recent interview, she revealed that megastar Amitabh Bachchan sent her a handwritten letter of appreciation during the Runway 34 shoot.

In a conversation with India Today, Aakanksha Singh revealed that she wanted to thank her Runway 34 co-star Amitabh Bachchan for sending her a buggy when she had a fracture. She thought of thanking him by writing a poem. Aakanksha disclosed that Amitabh Bachchan was impressed with her writing and asked her ‘Kabse likh rahe hain aap?’ to which she said that she has been doing it since her childhood.

“That was a big moment for me because he is also a great writer. Whatever he writes, he writes so beautifully - be it poems or one-liners. Since I had the same passion for writing, I thought of writing a poem first. He really liked it. And the very next day, I received a letter of appreciation, in which he had written - Prasansa ke patra aate rahenge, pehle ye sneh bhara patra kijiye swikar (You will keep getting appreciation letters. But first, please accept this letter). It was a very big deal for me," shared the actress.

Their upcoming movie Runway 34 is inspired by true events. Reportedly, the story is based on a Doha to Kochi flight that had a narrow escape in August 2015. In the film, Ajay Devgn will play the role of a pilot while Amitabh Bachchan will be seen stepping into the shoes of a lawyer Narayan Vedant.

