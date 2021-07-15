Amitabh Bachchan sets to record father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s book, says can’t distance me from his writings

Evergreen star Amitabh Bachchan has now announced that he will soon record one of his father’s book in his voice. Here’s everything that you need to know about it.

On Thursday, July 15, actor Amitabh Bachchan surprised his fans with a special announcement via Twitter. The evergreen icon confirmed that he is now gearing up to record one of his father’s books in his own voice. Amitabh Bachchan has a special liking towards father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s prolific literary work. While announcing the news, the Piku actor said, “I do not distance myself from the writings of my Pujya Babuji; And now his wise words, in my own voice”.

In the Twitter announcement that was shared post midnight, Amitabh Bachchan posted an image of himself reading one of his father’s novel. In addition to it, the veteran superstar has donned headphones with a speaker mic placed right in front of him. This indicates that the recording process might have already begun. However, details of this recording project have been kept underwraps. It is yet unclear which book of Harivansh Rai Bachchan will be recorded by him. But fans have already begun pouring support to his new project online.

Take a look:

T 3966 - पूज्य बाबूजी के लेखन से अपने आप को ज़्यादा दूर नहीं रखता ; और अब उनका उच्चारण , अपने स्वर में pic.twitter.com/rdL6Jfexzv — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 14, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan also articulated his emotions in his new blog and said, “Never to keep distant the works of dear Babuji .. ever near and in the company now of all that was observed and heard and time spent with .. it is a wonder how much of the earliest remains with one .. and the recent from the years or days of hours just passed - a failure in the exercise of remembrance."

He continued, "the look of reverence .. of the mind .. of the greatness and his genius .. all put together in that one night of stimulated rendition and never the satisfaction of it .. the need and desire of wanting to do it again .. till it falls into the space of the right tone graph and sentiment."

