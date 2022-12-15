Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Rani attend KIFF 2022; Fans call it ‘Raichand family reunion’

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were spotted this afternoon as they jetted off to Kolkata to attend the opening ceremony of the 28th edition of Kolkata International Film Festival. The film festival commenced this evening, with Shah Rukh, Rani, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Mahesh Bhatt, Shatrughan Sinha, Kumar Sanu, Arijit Singh, and others in attendance. Shah Rukh was seen touching Amitabh Bachchan’s feet and then hugging him. Meanwhile, Rani Mukerjee and Jaya Bachchan also hugged and greeted each other. Videos from the ceremony have gone viral on social media, and fans are taken back to 2001, back when Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham had released. ‘Raichand family reunion’ say fans on seeing Shah Rukh, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya and Rani together

Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a formal black suit and a white shirt, while Rani looked gorgeous in a black saree at the film festival’s opening ceremony. She had her hair tied back neatly into a bun, and was seen wearing a pair of jhumkas. Shah Rukh and Rani greeted Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and the video is doing the rounds of social media. Sharing the clip, one Twitter user wrote, “Reunion of Raichand family after 21 years,” while another social media user joked, “yash raichand finally accepting rahul coz he’s with naina.” Another Twitter user shared the video clip from KIFF 2022, and wrote, “21 years of #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham and Raichand family at #KIFF2022”.

21 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, and the family entertainer was released on 14th December 2001. Yesterday, as the film completed 21 years, Karan Johar shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “No amount of words can encapsulate the feelings for this film. K3G was an absolute honour solely because I had such a distinguished cast to direct on screen…and that soon became a family off screen too. 21 years later, I’m still soaking in all the love it continues to give me & Dharma - whether it’s the music, the dialogues, the fashion or the emotions that rest with every family…THANK YOU! For making Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham what it was then and what it is today. After all, it’s all about loving your family. #21YearsOfK3G.”

