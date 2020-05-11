Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan singing together on stage in a throwback VIDEO is pure gold

The dynamic trio were seen singing songs like Dekha Hai Pehli Baar, Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam, Pag Ghunghroo, and many more songs on stage together.

In a throwback video, the Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, , and are seen singing on stage together. The dynamic trio were seen singing songs like Dekha Hai Pehli Baar, Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam, Pag Ghunghroo, and many more songs from the films of these superstars of Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan are seen donning sleek black suits and sunglasses and are having a gala time as they sing songs from their films. The video was shared by an Instagram user, and the fans of these megastars are totally delighted to see the three actors perform together.

The video shared on Instagram is from a function, where these actors took to the stage and sang some foot-tapping and popular songs from the Hindi film industry. The fans and music lovers of Hindi songs were in for a delight when this video surfaced on Instagram. The fans just can't stop watching the video of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan performing together on stage. It is a pretty rare sight and hence it is pure gold for the followers of the three Bollywood actors.

Check out the video featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan:

The video also features the Sholay actor along with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan enacting the steps of the chartbuster as they sang them. The rare video has been shared by many fans who also commented on it. The followers of these talented actors loved it as it was very entertaining and many comments called the video 'amazing.'

(ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez get candid about upcoming song Tere Bina; Watch VIDEO)

Credits :instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×