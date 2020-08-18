  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan shared his views on relationships & how hidden intentions weigh the bond down; See Post

Amitabh Bachchan, who is an avid social media user, recently shared words of wisdom on how wrong intentions are not healthy for a relationship.
Amitabh Bachchan has been frequently penning down his thoughts on his blog and social media accounts. The megastar who was recently discharged from the hospital in Mumbai is an avid social media user who shares his words of wisdom with fans and followers. Recently, he took to his blog and recalled the retirement of Manmohan Desai revealing that there was an uncomfortable silence in the room. Now, the actor took to his Twitter account and spoke about hidden intentions in a relationship. 

The actor shared his views on relationships and how it can be perceived over time. Amitabh Bachchan shared that hidden or wrong intentions is not healthy for a relationship and must not exist. He went on to mention that these weighted doings will weigh down the bond between a couple which isn’t good in a relationship. Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote, “T 3631- "मतलब" बहुत वज़नदार होता ह "निकल" जाने के बाद हर रिश्ते को हल्का कर देता है "~ Ef am.” Fans were quick to respond to the actor’s pearls of wisdom and agreed with him. There were also a few who stated that this doesn’t apply to every relationship. 

Here is Amitabh Bachchan's post: 

The veteran actor also frequently posts poems by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his social media. Recently, the actor took to his blog and revealed that he planted two plants on the birth anniversary of his mother. He shared that these two plants are as unique as she was and how she was very fond of gardening and flowers.

