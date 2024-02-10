Amitabh Bachchan shares a beautiful pic from his recent visit to Ayodhya Ram Temple; Check Out

Even at the age of 81 years, Amitabh Bachchan continues to be relevant in the industry. The megastar is shining on both the professional and personal front. While he manages to shoot multiple films and brand advertisements every year, he makes sure to maintain a good work-life balance as well. Last month, Big B attended the long-awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla (child form of Lord Ram) in Ayodhya and now he has again visited the Ram Mandir. Sr. Bachchan himself took to Twitter and posted a picture of him seeking divine blessings at the temple.

Amitabh Bachchan shares a pic from his recent visit to Ram Mandir, Ayodhya

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a pic in which he can be seen seeking divine blessings with folded hands at the temple. Captioning the post, he wrote in Hindi, "T 4916 - जय श्री राम आस्था ने फिर बुलाया, और खींचे चले गये हम (Jai Shree Ram, when faith called me again, I couldn't help but go)

The fans loved his post and responded with immense positivity.

Amitabh Bachchan attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya last month with Bollywood celebs

Amitabh was accompanied by his son Abhishek Bachchan and many other Bollywood celebs as he attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla last month in Ayodhya. Some of the most prominent names to attend the ceremony were Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit, Rajkumar Hirani and Rohit Shetty.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Big B was last seen in the dystopian action film Ganapath also starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon which couldn't do well at the box office. But his upcoming films include some of the most exciting projects like Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, Ribhu Dasgupta's Section 84. He will also be reuniting with megastar Rajinikanth for the Tamil film Vettaiyan. The sequel of Brahmastra with him in the role of Guruji is also in the pipeline.

Well, we can't wait to see Big B killing it with his energy and charm in all of these films.

ALSO READ: Jaya Bachchan reveals she never refers to Amitabh Bachchan in THIS way; talks about red flags in relationships