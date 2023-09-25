Amitabh Bachchan shares a heartfelt video to celebrate 41 years of meeting fans on Sundays-WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan is a name synonymous with superstardom and strong screen presence. The legendary actor is known for keeping in touch with his millions of fans and he meets and greets them outside of his house every Sunday. Today, Big B took to Twitter to celebrate 41 years of this habit and shared a lovely video.

Amitabh Bachchan shares a special video

Today, on September 25th, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a video for a special occasion. The Sholay actor revealed that it has been 41 years since he has been meeting and greeting his fans outside his house every Sunday. Big B wrote, "T 4780 - This Sunday .. 41 years ! Every Sunday ! Can never have enough emotion or words for this gratitude and love .." The video showcases him meeting and signing copies with his fans outside Jalsa.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he came up with the idea of a lit-up Saara Zamaana costume

During an episode of the popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, Bachchan opened up about his costume in the song Sara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana in Yaarana. The song and his costume consisting of light bulbs became immensely popular. He said, "That outfit was also my idea." The actor then said he regretted his decision later on. “I regretted it later though. I told the designer that I wanted bulbs and it needed to spark. He got it made and I asked him how did he do it. The designer said, ‘I have attached it all to the wire and that will go to the plug’. So, all those steps that you saw in the dance were because of the plug as the electricity was running in me," he added.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Bachchan was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's 2022 adventure drama film Uunchai. He will be next seen along with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the action thriller Ganapath which will release on October 20. Apart from that, he is also doing the multi-lingual epic sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD which will be released next year.

