Amitabh Bachchan shares a rare throwback photo of himself: Once upon a very long time ago

Amitabh Bachchan who maintains a strong presence on social media often shares anecdotes and throwback pictures to give his fans a sneak peek into his life. His posts on Instagram keep fans updated about his activities and professional engagements. The actor posted a few throwback pictures at the beginning of this month that made fans nostalgic. Big B again took to his Instagram account today to post a throwback picture. Fans and celebrities reacted to the post as he looks unrecognizable in the photo. In the black and white photo, the actor is seen posing wearing a suit, and holding a cup and saucer in his hand. He uploaded the photo with the caption, “once upon a very long time ago … !! Tea ??” Soon after he shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with their love. One fan commented “chota Abhishek hai” while another compared his looks from the early days with Sonu Sood. Celebrities like Gauhar Khan and Rohit Bose Roy also commented on the photo. Actor Rohit wrote, “Eyes always intense !!!”

Take a look at the photo here:

One user provided additional information and wrote, “This pic taken in Kolkata 1964.” We found the original picture on the fan’s Twitter handle. He is a fan of Amitabh Bachchan and uploads rare photos of the megastar on his handle.

Throwback to the old days Big B shared another black and white photo earlier this month in which he is seen in the classic bell bottom trousers. The photo seems to be from the sets of the 1980 film, Do aur Do Panch. He wrote in the caption, “43 years of 2+2 = 5 ; Do aur Do Panch .. what fun this film was .. bell bottoms and all !!! …. Err the bell bottoms were very inviting those days .. went to see a film in a theatre, and a rat climbed into my pants .. thanks to the bell bottom.” He shared a funny anecdote with another throwback photo where he is seen atop a camel. The caption reads, “When I came to join films in 1969 all of them used to call me ‘ऊँट’ (unnt) ! .. so I thought I would justify that and mounted one. This is from my 2nd film ‘Reshma aur Shera’ .. location Pochina, miles into the desert beyond Jaisalmer..Now fortunately they don’t call me that … the titled epithet has been usurped by several others.”

