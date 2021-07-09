Amitabh Bachchan shares adorable pics with his new on set companion: Wanted so much to bring her home, but..

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has recently dropped photos from his shoot on social media while hanging out with his new on set companion. He expressed his wish to take her home with him. However, he did not.

After the lockdown restrictions were lifted, Bollywood stars also returned to work. Speaking of this, Amitabh Bachchan was among the first ones to resume shoots of his pending projects. Now, in one of the projects that the megastar is shooting for, he came to have the most adorable co-star. The megastar was mighty impressed by his new companion on the sets and wanted to take 'her' home. However, he did not and he revealed in a new post on social media as he shared cute photos with his on set companion.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Big B dropped the cutest photos with his on set companion, a cute little golden retriever puppy. The megastar is seen taking care of it, cuddling it in his arms in the photos. The pup too seemed relaxed in the megastar's arms. He is seen clad in a yellow jacket and pants while cuddling the cute puppy in his arms. Sharing that he wanted to take it home, Big B wrote, ".. my new companion on set .. cozy and comfortable in my arms .. wanted so much to bring her home .. but .."

Take a look:

As soon as he shared photos, comments began pouring in. Bhumi Pednekar too could not stop gushing over the photos of Big B with his cute companion. She dropped a heart emoticon for them in the comments.

Meanwhile, Big B has several projects lined up for release including Jhund, Brahmastra, Chehre. Among the ones he is currently shooting are films like MayDay and Goodbye. He also has 's The Intern remake. Not just this, Big B also will be seen in Kaun Banega Crorepati's new season.

Also Read|Flashback Friday: When Dilip Kumar shouted at ‘Shakti’ crew for not letting Amitabh Bachchan prepare

Credits :Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Share your comment ×