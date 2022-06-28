Amitabh Bachchan shares a candid click from his meeting with ‘legendary friend’ Aamir Khan; PIC

Amitabh Bachchan is a superstar and is still loved by everyone. Fans love to see him on the silver screen and he enjoys a massive fan following. Well, he has earned a lot of respect and our Bollywood celebs never miss a chance to pay respect to him whenever they meet the legendary actor. Well, Big B took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of Aamir Khan greeting him and describes the meeting in a few words.

In the picture, we can see Amitabh Bachchan sitting inside the car wearing a black outfit with whatever we can see in the picture. He has a bright smile on his face as he extends his hand outside his car window toward Aamir Khan. The 3 Idiots actor who is standing outside too looks happy to meet Big B . Sharing this candid click, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “and as I am about to leave .. a knock on my car window and it’s Aamir .. gosh ! So many legendary friends in one evening.”

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s post:

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. He will also be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai alongside Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Sarika, Neena Gupta and others. Big B also has Goodbye alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Maidaan.

Apart from this Big B has the official Hindi remake of The Intern alongside Deepika Padukone.

