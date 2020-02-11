Amitabh Bachchan shares a childhood picture of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle
This morning, Mangeshkar had tweeted about her spiritual guru Pandit Jammu Maharaj and late poet Narendra Sharma, commemorating them on their death anniversary on Tuesday.
Big B posted the photo of the two sisters as children in response to Mangeshkar's tweet. He captioned the picture in Hindi. "This is a childhood photograph of Lata ji and Asha ji. I read how Lata ji was remembering her gurus in her tweet earlier today, and suddenly I came across this photograph of her. Telepathy!" wrote Bachchan.
Commenting on his tweet, a fan wrote: "Old is Gold sir". Another fan commented: "You are an inspiration for all of us."
