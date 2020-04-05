Amitabh Bachchan shares a cryptic post asking fans to rethink their decisions while in lockdown

Amitabh Bachchan has recently shared a cryptic post on his Instagram handle in which he has asked people to rethink some of their decisions while in lockdown. Read on for further details.

The lockdown period imposed due to the Coronavirus crisis has affected all of our lives one way or the other. Although it has been announced to curb the situation created because of the pandemic, this is for the very first time that people are being confined to their homes for a long period. And for now, everyone has been hoping that things get under control so that everything gets normal as before and they can go back to their daily lives.

Amitabh Bachchan has recently shared a post on social media in which he talks about this very urge of returning to normalcy. Here’s what he writes, “In the rush to return to normal, use this time to consider which parts of normal are worth rushing back to.” This cryptic post shared by Big B has a deeper meaning and we are sure everyone can relate to the same. Being in lockdown has taught us many things and we should definitely use them to rethink some of our decisions. He has also shared a picture along with this particular post in which he flashes his beaming smile.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s post below:

On the work front, Big B has a whole lot of movies lined up for this year. He will be collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana for Gulabo Sitabo. The megastar will star in a sports drama titled Jhund followed by the mystery thriller Chehre co-starring Emraan Hashmi. One of his most awaited movies is ’s Brahmastra co-starring and in the lead roles. He will be collaborating with South actress Ramya Krishnan after a period of 21 years in the Tamil movie Uyarndha Manithan.

(ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan pens a heartfelt note about life and death after Ritu Nanda’s ‘chautha')

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More