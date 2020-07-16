Amitabh Bachchan shares a cryptic post on jealous & angered trendsetters: We need to save ourselves from them

Amitabh Bachchan who is being currently treated at a hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, has shared a cryptic post on Instagram. Check it out.

In a shocking state of events, Amitabh Bachchan was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days back. Not only that but three more members of his family including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya have tested positive for Coronavirus. Fortunately, ’s tests came out negative. While Big B and Abhishek are undergoing treatment at the hospital, Aishwarya and her daughter are currently under home quarantine as per suggestions by concerned authorities. The superstar is, however, keeping in touch with everyone through social media.

Big B is often known for sharing thoughts and at times, humorous posts on social media. Here’s what he has done in his latest post on Instagram. The Brahmastra actor has penned a rather cryptic note that reads, “They that express jealousy always towards others, they whoever dislike all others, they that remain dissatisfied, angered, they that are always and ever doubting .. and those who live off others .. these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain ever filled with sadness .. whenever possible we need to save ourselves from such trend setters ..”

Check out the post below:

From what can be figured out, Big B is probably taking a sly dig at those people who are trying to spread negativity around, especially the online trolls.Talking about Abhishek Bachchan, the latter recently made his OTT debut with the web series titled Breathe Into The Shadows co-starring Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh, Saiyami Kher, and others in the lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

