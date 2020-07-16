Amitabh Bachchan shares a cryptic post on jealous & angered trendsetters: We need to save ourselves from them
In a shocking state of events, Amitabh Bachchan was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days back. Not only that but three more members of his family including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya have tested positive for Coronavirus. Fortunately, Jaya Bachchan’s tests came out negative. While Big B and Abhishek are undergoing treatment at the hospital, Aishwarya and her daughter are currently under home quarantine as per suggestions by concerned authorities. The superstar is, however, keeping in touch with everyone through social media.
Big B is often known for sharing thoughts and at times, humorous posts on social media. Here’s what he has done in his latest post on Instagram. The Brahmastra actor has penned a rather cryptic note that reads, “They that express jealousy always towards others, they whoever dislike all others, they that remain dissatisfied, angered, they that are always and ever doubting .. and those who live off others .. these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain ever filled with sadness .. whenever possible we need to save ourselves from such trend setters ..”
Check out the post below:
*ईर्ष्यी घृणी त्वसंतुष्ट: क्रोधनो नित्यशड्कितः।* *परभाग्योपजीवी च षडेते दुखभागिनः।।* *अर्थात-* सभी से ईर्ष्या करने वाले, घृणा करने वाले, असंतोषी, क्रोधी, सदा संदेह करने वाले और पराये आसरे जीने वाले ये छः प्रकार के मनुष्य हमेशा दुखी रहते हैं। अतः यथा संभव इन प्रवृत्तियों से बचना चाहिए। They that express jealousy always towards others, they who ever dislike all others, they that remain dissatisfied, angered , they that are always and ever doubting .. and those who live off others .. these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain ever filled with sadness .. whenever possible we need to save ourselves from such trend setters ..
From what can be figured out, Big B is probably taking a sly dig at those people who are trying to spread negativity around, especially the online trolls.Talking about Abhishek Bachchan, the latter recently made his OTT debut with the web series titled Breathe Into The Shadows co-starring Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh, Saiyami Kher, and others in the lead roles.
Anonymous 36 minutes ago
Someone becoming very sensitive..who is angry who is jealous sir, Fans of Sushant asked why the whole film fraternity is so mum about Sushant Sir. Its not my way or Highway all the time. People need to stop and smell the rose. Our dear Sushant was one of the rose crushed to death. No one is shocked except his fans?? people are so busy living their cozy comfortable Rolls Royce life that Sushant became so small even to batter an eyelid and get a suspicion of his untimely death. India is waking up from this Bollywood fever. Sooner or later everyone will realize power of common man. You have achieved great heights from being a humble beginner sir. We hope you empathize with another humble beginner Sushant Singh. Not just ignore him like all these fakesters did.
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
Mr. Bachchan we understand and know your ploy of getting itself admitted in the disrepute Nanavati hospital. Don't no one is jealous of ur well calculated actions!
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
Oh, he wants to save his poor evil Bollywood from public wrath, Cute. We are boycotting every Dharma Film. His own son had no conscience to give an IV to Rajeev Masand who wrote such nasty blinds on Sushant Singh Rajput when it was not even a month.