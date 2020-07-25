Amitabh Bachchan shares an emotional post seeking help from God; Praises the love & support of his fans

Amitabh Bachchan has recently shared yet another social media post as he continues undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the hospital. Check it out.

Amitabh Bachchan and the rest of his family members including , Abhishek Bachchan, and continue to recuperate from COVID-19 at a hospital in Mumbai. All four of them were diagnosed with Coronavirus a few days back much to everyone’s shock. While Big B and Abhishek were taken to the hospital immediately, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were hospitalized later on. , Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and others have fortunately tested negative for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the megastar continues to keep in touch with his fans while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Big B has now shared yet another post on Instagram in which he has shared an old picture of himself waving at a huge contingent of followers in front of his residence Jalsa. He has once again thanked the fans for their love and support while calling them his ‘strength.’ The actor has also asked God for help in the very same post while revealing that the doors of Jalsa are now sealed.

The hands that you raise in love and support are my strength. Amitabh Bachchan

Meanwhile, check out Amitabh Bachchan’s post below:

Talking about Jaya Bachchan and the rest of the members of the Bachchan family, all of them have been suggested home quarantine now. If media reports are to be believed, new tests will be conducted on them again to make sure they are not infected by the deadly virus. Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Big B and Abhishek Bachchan are responding well to the treatment and that the father-son duo will get discharged soon.

