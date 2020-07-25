  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan shares an emotional post seeking help from God; Praises the love & support of his fans

Amitabh Bachchan has recently shared yet another social media post as he continues undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the hospital. Check it out.
3403 reads Mumbai
Amitabh Bachchan shares an emotional post seeking help from God; Praises the love & support of his fansAmitabh Bachchan shares an emotional post seeking help from God; Praises the love & support of his fans
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Amitabh Bachchan and the rest of his family members including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan continue to recuperate from COVID-19 at a hospital in Mumbai. All four of them were diagnosed with Coronavirus a few days back much to everyone’s shock. While Big B and Abhishek were taken to the hospital immediately, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were hospitalized later on. Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and others have fortunately tested negative for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the megastar continues to keep in touch with his fans while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Big B has now shared yet another post on Instagram in which he has shared an old picture of himself waving at a huge contingent of followers in front of his residence Jalsa. He has once again thanked the fans for their love and support while calling them his ‘strength.’ The actor has also asked God for help in the very same post while revealing that the doors of Jalsa are now sealed.

The hands that you raise in love and support are my strength.
Amitabh Bachchan

Meanwhile, check out Amitabh Bachchan’s post below:

Talking about Jaya Bachchan and the rest of the members of the Bachchan family, all of them have been suggested home quarantine now. If media reports are to be believed, new tests will be conducted on them again to make sure they are not infected by the deadly virus. Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Big B and Abhishek Bachchan are responding well to the treatment and that the father-son duo will get discharged soon.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan continue to recover, likely to get discharged?

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement