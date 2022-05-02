Amitabh Bachchan shares fun PIC with Uunchai co-stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani; Fan says ‘Legends in a frame’

Amitabh Bachchan needs no introduction. One of Bollywood's biggest stars, Mr. Bachchan frequently informs his fans about his current projects and personal life via social media and his own blog. His fans adore his updates and eagerly await them. The actor will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. He often shares behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures from the sets of his upcoming film. Speaking of which, the superstar took to Instagram to share a fun photo with his co-stars Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.

In the photo, the trio can be seen holding each other by the shoulders. Big B did the kick pose, while Kher and Irani gave comical expressions. While sharing the photo, Bachchan wrote in Hindi, “Ye umar ka takaja hai; Hairatangez nazara hai.” As soon as he posted the photo, fans rushed to drop sweet comments in the comment section. A fan wrote, “Legends in a frame.” Others dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

See Amitabh Bachchan’s post here:

See fans’ comments here:

Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, and Neena Gupta in key roles. On April 27, they finished the last schedule of the film and Boman Irani took to his social media to give a glimpse of the last day and shared it on his official Instagram handle. He also penned down a sweet note along with the video.

In the video, the cast and crew can be seen standing together on the last day of their shoot. They paid a tribute to the director Sooraj Barjatya by doing his signature jump. While sharing the video, Boman Irani wrote, “This little jump action we all did was Soorajji’s signature step when we did a good shot. We all did it for him as a tribute to his noble and humble royal direction during #Uunchai. This little skip is our little way of saying we love you…#uunchai.”

ALSO READ: Uunchai: Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta pay tribute to Sooraj Barjatya on last day