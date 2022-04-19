Amitabh Bachchan shares funny caricature of him and Abhishek; Don't miss Dasvi actor's 'devouring' expression

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek share a beautiful and unique relationship. Abhishek Bachchan is a doting son to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. On the other hand, Amitabh is a very proud father and always shares his son’s success heartily on his social media. In fact, recently, Amitabh Bachchan declared his son Abhishek his ‘uttaradhikaari’ (heir) quoting his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem. He had posted a link to Abhishek’s upcoming film Dasvi's trailer, and along with it he wrote, "Mere bete, bete hone se tum mere uttradhikari nahi hoge. Jo mere uttradhikari honge, wo mere bete honge (My son, you won't become my heir by virtue of being my son. Those who will be my heir, will be my sons).

A few hours back, Amitabh shared a hilarious picture of him and Abhishek. No, it was not a conventional photograph but rather a caricature of the father-son duo made by a fan. In the post, we could see Amitabh and Abhishek with hilarious expressions on their faces. Abhishek had his mouth wide open as if he was ready to eat Amitabh’s face. The two were in colourful suits. Along with the post, Amitabh hilariously wrote, “…. ready to devour !! and let me tell you , you already have ..”

Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan's film Dasvi directed by Tushar Jalota recently made its digital release just a few days ago on April 7. The film also features Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in the lead and has been widely praised by the audience.

