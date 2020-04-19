Amitabh Bachchan shares a funny post to explain 'Not at home' can no more be an excuse amidst the lockdown

Due to the lockdown, everyone has been forced to stay indoors. Amidst this, Amitabh Bachchan shares a hilarious post relatable to the current situation.

Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media and now due to the lockdown, the megastar has his social media game on point. Big B has been updating fans with the titbit of his quarantine life. From posting throwback pictures to sharing some amazing poetries, Mr. Bachchan has left no stone unturned. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan's blog completed 12 years and the megastar took to social media to express his happiness over it. Sharing a couple of photos on social media, Big B expressed his feelings on completing 12 years of writing on his blog.

And now, Amitabh Bachchan sharing a throwback picture of himself and a face with stuck-out tongue and winking emoji of himself, wrote, "T 3405 - .... अच्छा , एक और बात तय है , इन दिनों ... जब फ़ोन आए , तो ये भी नहीं कहा जा सकता की ' साहेब घर में नहीं है ' !!!" (Okay, one thing is confirmed, nowadays when anyone calls, we cannot say that 'Sir is not at home') Recently, Mr. Bachchan was asked by a fan if he wants to become a Prime Minister and Amitabh Bachchan's response will leave you in splits. A fan commented on Big B's post that "Sir aap kabhi desh ka PM banana chahte the? (Sir did you ever wish to become the PM). On this, the Badla actor replied, "Arre yaar subah subah shubh shubh bolo (Please say auspicious things in the morning).”

(Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 12 years of his blog with a cool post; recounts how he hasn’t missed a single day)

Meanwhile, Big B has been raising awareness about Coronavirus or COVID 19 among his fans. Through his social media posts and blogs, the Brahmastra star has been sharing positive messages with his fans and has been urging them to adhere to lockdown.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's tweet here:

T 3405 - .... अच्छा , एक और बात तय है , इन दिनों ... जब फ़ोन आए , तो ये भी नहीं कहा जा सकता की ' साहेब घर में नहीं है ' !!! pic.twitter.com/NisaBoIO6p — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 17, 2020

On the work front, before the lockdown, Big B was shooting for Brahmastra co-starring and which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will also be collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. The superstar will also be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in the mystery thriller, Chehre. He will be teaming up with Ramya Krishnan after almost 21 years in the Tamil movie, Uyarndha Manithan. He will also star in a sports drama titled Jhund which has been directed by Nagraj Manjule.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×