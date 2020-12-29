Amitabh Bachchan shares he 'failed' at replicating Michael Jackson in a film; Ranveer Singh feels he nailed it

Big B recently took to his Instagram to recall the time he tried to replicate Michael Jackson in his film Ganga Jamunaa Saraswati and called it a failure.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one such star who is very active on social media. He leaves no chance to make his ardent fans go gaga over his photos. Big B always makes sure to keep his fan base posted about his day to day activities. From cherishing old memories to dropping his stunning pictures, Amitabh is known for his activeness on social media. Recently, the powerhouse star reminisced about the time he took fashion inspiration from the late pop sensation Michael Jackson for his film Ganga Jamunaa Saraswati. He called his attempt a “failure.”

However, looks like does not agree with the Baghban star. Taking to his Instagram handle, Amitabh shared a picture of himself from the sets of the 1988 film. In the picture, the 78-year-old superstar can be seen clad in Michael Jackson's signature style - a leather jacket, matching pants with studs on them. He teamed it up with a sequined shirt and matching gloves. He can be seen striking a pose with utmost perfection. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “when Manmohan Desai thought that I could replicate MJ in our film Ganga Jamuna Saraswati .. What a failure I was !!” Notably, the Padmaavat star was quick to take note of it and dropped a crown emoji in the comments section.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram post:

Yesterday, Big B had apologised to a fan for using her poem without giving her the due credit.

Meanwhile, he is currently on a roll these days. He will next be seen in Brahmāstra that also stars and in the lead roles.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan apologises to fan for using her poem without due credit: Latter says want your love not sorry

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Share your comment ×