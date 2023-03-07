Amitabh Bachchan shares health update; Reveals he is ‘progressing gradually’ post injury on Project K set

Amitabh Bachchan’s fans were left concerned after the news of Big B’s injury on the sets of Project K in Hyderabad surfaced on the Internet. In his blog post yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan shared that he got injured while they were shooting for an action scene for Project K, which also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. His rib cartilage was broken and the right rib cage suffered a muscle tear, and Big B informed fans that he got a CT scan done at the AIG hospital in Hyderabad, after which he was flown back to Mumbai. Now on the occasion of Holi 2023, Amitabh Bachchan has wished his fans and has also shared a health update.

Amitabh Bachchan’s first tweet after injury

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account on Tuesday morning, and wrote, “T 4575 – gratitude and love ever .. for your concern and wishes.” In another tweet, Big B mentioned, “your prayers are the cure,” and sharing a health update, he tweeted, “I rest and improve with your prayers.” He also wished his fans a happy Holi. Meanwhile, in the latest blog post, Amitabh Bachchan began by thanking fans for their love and prayers post his injury. “I am overwhelmed by the attention you give me and am so grateful to the family Ef for this embrace,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan says he is ‘progressing gradually’

In his blog, Big B further added that he is progressing gradually and that recovering fully will take time. “I progress gradually .. it shall take time .. and what has been prescribed by the doctors is being followed diligently .. rest and strapped chest .. all work has stopped and will only begin once the condition improves and the medical gives an assurance .. But my immense gratitude to all ..” he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals ‘Holika’ was lit last night at Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan shared that initially there was a date confusion on which day Holi will be celebrated, and that the ‘Holika’ was lit last night at his residence in Mumbai, Jalsa. “I rest and repair .. But my wishes for the celebration of this joyous festival is with you .. may the colours of HOLI bring the multifaceted colours of life in your life ..” concluded Amitabh Bachchan.

