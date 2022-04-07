Amitabh Bachchan shares a heartfelt post for Abhishek ahead of Dasvi's release: My inheritor, proud of you

Abhishek Bachchan has a lot on his plate these days. After all, he's currently promoting his film Dasvi with full vigour. The film, directed by Tushar Jalota and starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam, has been causing quite a stir in the industry. Abhishek Bachchan shares a very close bond with his father Amitabh Bachchan. These days, Big B is on cloud 9 as well ahead of his son’s much-awaited movie’s release. On Wednesday, she shared a sweet post on his Instagram, declaring to the world how proud he is of Abhishek.

In the post, Amitabh shared a screenshot where a fan put up a picture of Dasvi’s hoarding and had written, #Dasvi @juniorbachchan All the best. @SrBachchan sir.” Sharing the post, Amitabh proudly wrote, “"बड़ा बड़ा शहर में , अपुन का बड़ा बड़ा फ़ोटो लगता है " - गंगाराम चौधरी !!!Amar Akbar Anthony ka dialogue , yahan lag gaya ! मेरे बेटे, बेटे होने से मेरे उत्तराधिकारी नहीं होंगे ; जो मेरे उत्तराधिकारी होंगे, वो मेरे बेटे होंगे " ~ हरिवंश राय बच्चन. Abhishek, my uttaradhikaari, my inheritor, .. my PRIDE .. proud of you .. !!” Amitabh is so proud of his son achieving great heights and it just melts our hearts.

Check Amitabh's post:

Meanwhile, in a recent chat, Abhishek revealed that one of the scenes in Dasvi was an ode to Big B. Talking about it, Abhishek said, “In my work, I have my own way of paying an ode to some of my favourite things. And I do it in my own way. It is just a kick for me. And I did something in the film and after we shot it and I remember Tushar came and I said this is my ode to my father”. Explaining the scene further, Abhishek revealed that he had imitated Big B’s body language as Badshah Khan from his popular movie Khuda Gawah, especially in the climax scene where he meets his wife Benazir (played by Sridevi) after several years.

