Amitabh Bachchan shares a hilarious cartoon video of him showing his pierced tongue & wonders how he'll brush

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan shared a funny cartoon video of himself leaving his fans in awe of him.

Due to the lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan has become more active on social media and his social media game on point. Mr. Bachchan has been updating fans about his quarantine life. From posting throwback pictures to sharing some amazing poetries, Mr. Bachchan has left no stone unturned. The megastar has also been urging fans to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan's blog completed 12 years and he took to social media to express his happiness over it.

Now, Amitabh Bachchan shared a funny cartoon video of himself on Instagram. Sharing the video, Big B wrote, "कहा था मैंने कुछ दिन पहले, बनेंगे सब cartoon जीब में piercing करवा लिए हैं, कैसे करें दातून इधर से देखें, उधर से देखें, चुम्भन प्यार का लेलें आँख जो मारी उसी को देखें, Angry look न देखें !" (I had said a few days ago, all the cartoons will be made having piercing in the tongue, how to brush. Look from here, look from there, take a kiss of love, look at the eyes that hit, do not see the Angry look!) More than the caption that caught everyone's attention was the emoji of Amitabh Bachchan having his pierced tongue.

On the work front, before the lockdown, Big B was shooting for Brahmastra co-starring and which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will also be collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. The superstar will also be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in the mystery thriller, Chehre. He will be teaming up with Ramya Krishnan after almost 21 years in the Tamil movie, Uyarndha Manithan. He will also star in a sports drama titled Jhund which has been directed by Nagraj Manjule.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's post here:

