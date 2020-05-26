  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan shares his confusion in a new post on social media

Amitabh Bachchan's new post is all about his confusion.
6226 reads Mumbai Updated: May 26, 2020 04:23 pm
Amitabh Bachchan shares his confusion in a new post on social mediaAmitabh Bachchan shares his confusion in a new post on social media
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The veteran actor took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself in slow motion. He then asked a funny question to fans and followers in the caption.

"I don't know why it hurts when we bite our tongue mistakenly. But it didn't hurt when we bite it intentionally. And I still don't understand why you are biting your tongue now," he captioned the video.

On the film front, the veteran actor will be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo", which will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

The film was slated for a theatrical release earlier this year before the COVID-19 pandemic led to a complete lockdown of the nation.

Also Read Amitabh Bachchan RECALLS stage shows with Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai as Bunty Aur Babli clocks 15 years

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement