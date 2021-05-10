Amitabh Bachchan shares his donation list as reply to netizens criticising stars for not helping amid COVID 19

Amitabh Bachchan reacted to the comments questioning what celebrities are doing for the nation during these difficult times.

India is fighting its battle again with the second wave of Coronavirus. People from all walks and corners are coming forward and extending their help. Even celebrities have also joined hands in this fight and doing their every possible bit. Some celebrities are talking about it but some are just doing it silently. But some sections on social media keep on criticizing celebrities for not doing anything during this time. And they sometimes pass hate comments for them. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan addressed this issue and shared his donation list.

He took to his blog and mentioned that he has contributed ₹2 crores towards a Covid-19 facility in Delhi. The actor also said it is very embarrassing to speak about charitable efforts in public. And he did because of 'everyday abuse and the filth of distasteful comments' which he and his family has been facing since 'time immemorial'. Listing his donations, he wrote, "Over a 1500 farmers bank loans paid off by my fund and prevented them from suicide. Those who could not be present for the formalities were transported by train.”

He even mentioned that over 400,000 daily wage earners were provided food for a month and also provided masks, PPE units to front line warriors, police hospitals in the thousands .. through personal funds.” In the end, the actor asked people who were questioning to emulate what he did to help people.

Celebrities like Sonu Sood are also providing help to people through personal expenses. The actor and his team have been working religiously towards it.

Credits :Hindustan Times

