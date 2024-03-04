Amitabh Bachchan shares his experience at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding: 'experience was one never seen before'

The Bollywood industry came together to celebrate the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. The star-studded, three-day event featured a guest list of major celebrities and memorable performances by international stars like Rihanna and Akon, as well as Indian sensation Diljit Dosanjh.

The grand affair sparked lively discussions across various social media platforms. Amitabh Bachchan, who was among the attendees, recently returned to Mumbai after the celebrations and shared his experience at the spectacular pre-wedding event.

Today, on March 4, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog on Tumblr and wrote about his experience attending the grand pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. He also expressed how much he missed his fans who usually gather outside his house as a part of his Sunday ritual. Stating the same, he began by writing, “The gates of Jalsa did not open on Sunday, but the gates of a wedding did occur... up to the location of the wedding and then back just now.”

He then described his experience at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant and at the Vantara animal relief facility. He mentioned that the experience was truly unique, not only because of the wedding atmosphere but also due to the Vantara animal relief facility.

He also expressed his astonishment at the remarkable experience and the highly scientific setup provided for maltreated animals brought to the farm to be rehabilitated. He wrote, “It has to be said the experience was one never seen before... not just the atmosphere of the wedding, but the Vantara animal relief facility. Goodness me, what an extraordinary experience and the most scientific setup for the animals that get maltreated, to be brought here at this farm and nurtured out of habitation.”

He then concluded his note by praising the hosts and added, “This is an experience only seeing can be believed.. and no more details for the joy and ecstasy of the experience shall be driven away. But see you all must. And then the glory of the Shlokas, the chanting of the mantras and the truly divine atmosphere and environ created by the hosts... simply incredible…”

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Amitabh Bachchan recently starred in the action movie Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, which unfortunately did not perform well at the box office. His upcoming project is the highly anticipated sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD, slated for release in 2024. The movie boasts an impressive cast, including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

In addition to this, he is also collaborating with Rajinikanth for the Tamil film Vettaiyan, marking their reunion after having worked together in Mukul Anand's Hum back in the 1990s. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing these two legendary actors share the screen once again.

