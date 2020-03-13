Amitabh Bachchan shares his take on Coronavirus with a poetic touch; WATCH video

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The video shared by Amitabh Bachchan features him saying the poetic lines on what he feels about the current situation in the world with respect to Coronavirus.

The megastar of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan shared his views on Coronavirus with a poetic touch. In a video shared by the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actor, features him saying the poetic lines on what he feels about the current situation in the world. The actor who featured in the iconic Bollywood film Sholay, said in the video that people across the world are scared and that there are many discussions taking place about the Coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan also adds that many people are sitting at home out of fear and people are facing losses due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The actor who will be seen in the upcoming film, Brahmastra shared his take on the current global situation in poetic lines. The legendary actor says many people are suggesting multiple ways of preventing the virus and one does not know which method to follow in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor further adds that some people suggest avoiding falling prey to Coronavirus one must consume drinks made from Amla and Kalonji and make sure that you stay safe at home.

T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ — Amitabh Bachchan (SrBachchan) March 12, 2020

Towards the end of the poem the Gulabo Sitabo actor Amitabh Bachchan adds that we should try doing everything that is been suggested to prevent the virus from spreading. Many celebrities have shared preventive messages on their respective social media handles about Coronavirus. Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for Coronavirus. The fans of the Hollywood actor wrote messages for the actor and his wife and wished them a speedy recovery.

