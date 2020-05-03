Amitabh Bachchan shares the iconic drunk scene from Amar Akbar Anthony and says 'the show must go on'

Amitabh Bachchan shares a note about being positive in life and the iconic drunk scene from the 1977 film Amar Akbar Anthony passing on a message that 'the show must go on'.

Within a span of two days, Bollywood lost two talented stars Irrfan Khan and last week. This has left the entire nation grief-stricken. In the midst of all this, celebs belonging to the film fraternity have offered their heartfelt condolences on the death of the two stars. Among all, Amitabh Bachchan also paid a tribute to Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan on his social media account. Infact, Big B had even crooned the song ‘Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam’ remembering Rishi Ji.

Recently, Mr. Bachchan shared a note about being positive in life and the iconic drunk scene from the 1977 film Amar Akbar Anthony passing on a message that 'the show must go on'. Sharing a note that read, "Yesterday I wore something from 5 years ago and it actually fit!! So proud of myself. It was a scarf. But still. Let's be positive here!!, Big B wrote, "T 3520 - Time for positivity with a (grinning face with smiling eyes emoji) .." In another tweet, the megastar shared an iconic scene from Amar Akbar Anthony in which drunk Anthony Gonsalves (Amitabh Bachchan) spoke to himself in the mirror. If you have seen the movie, you would know that Anthony Gonsalves went to a party where he sang My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves.

After the party, Anthony got involved in a brawl with few men, who beat him black and blue and while applying ointment to himself Anthony who is drunk starts talking to himself while looking in the mirror. Sharing the video, the Badla actor wrote, "T 3520 - Here is the video .. the time to be positive .. time to bring the (Grinning face with smiling eyes emoji) back .. time for the adage ‘the show must go on’ !!!"

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's tweets here:

T 3520 - Time for positivity and a .. pic.twitter.com/awx7Q9Jn4T — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 3, 2020

T 3520 - Here is the video .. the time to be positive .. time to bring the back .. time for the adage ‘the show must go on’ !!! Part 2 of 2 pic.twitter.com/vNWTChHxaz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 3, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B has a whole lot of movies lined up for this year. He will be collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana for Gulabo Sitabo. The megastar will star in a sports drama titled Jhund followed by the mystery thriller Chehre co-starring Emraan Hashmi. One of his most awaited movies is ’s Brahmastra co-starring and in the lead roles. He will be collaborating with South actress Ramya Krishnan after a period of 21 years in the Tamil movie Uyarndha Manithan.

