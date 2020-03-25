Amitabh Bachchan shares the idea of using empty rail wagons for COVID-19 Isolation

Amitabh Bachchan has come up with a unique suggestion for citizens amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.The actor took to Twitter and shared the idea that empty rail coaches could be used as isolation wards, now that trains are not running across the country. He revealed that the idea has been shared by someone on his Instagram page.

Big B shared a forwarded post on Twitter that reads: "One idea to be sent to all the government authorities. All train services are at standstill. The train wagons are idle. Each has 20 rooms which can be used. 3000 trains easily, all over India. Means 60,000 beds. Can be used in isolation in some cases. But in any case better than no hospitals."

T 3481 - A most useful idea given on my Insta as a comment :

pic.twitter.com/iV0Ikcs4oV — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 25, 2020

Fans immediately welcomed the idea and lauded the megastar for his unique suggestion. However, they also wished that the situation does not become serious enough for the plan to be implemented.

One fan shared a graphical layout of the above plan.

Another fan commented: "Nice idea, but just pray we would not use this idea, hope so #COVID2019 would stop here. Just pray that this #Navratri Maata Rani give the solution of this problem."

Another fan wrote: "Yes great idea thought if any emergency needed. Let's hope this situation will never need... People of India will follow the rules and will stay in home #coronavirus #IndiaFightsCoronavirus."

Another fan suggested: "Grt idea even idle restaurant and hotels can be used."

"हाथ हैं जोड़ते विनम्रता से आज हम ,

सुनें आदेश प्रधान का , सदा तुम और हम ;

ये बंदिश जो लगी है , जीवदायी बनेगी ,

21 दिनों का संकल्प निश्चित Corona दफ़नाएगी " !!! ~ अमिताभ बच्चन pic.twitter.com/Hq35etxSz0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 24, 2020

Bachchan earlier penned a poem urging citizens to cooperate during the 21 days nationwide lockdown. It reads: "Hath hain jodte vinamrata se aaj hum, sune adesh pradhan ka, sada tum aur hum, yeh bandish jo lagi hai, jeevdayee banegi, 21 dino ka sankalp nishchit corona dafnayegi."

Also Read Amitabh Bachchan's shares pictures while in quarantine and it's all things happy; Check it out

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More