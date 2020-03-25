Amitabh Bachchan shares an important message about using toilets to curb the spread of Coronavirus

Amitabh Bachchan shared a video on his IGTV wherein he shared details of a scientific study. The Sholay star stated in his video that a scientific study has found that human excreta can spread the Coronavirus further.

The megastar of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan shared a video on his IGTV wherein he shared details of a scientific study. The Sholay star stated in the video that a scientific study has found that human excreta can spread the Coronavirus further. The Bollywood superstar goes on to add that everyone has been doing a great job while following the mandates of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. Amitabh Bachchan urged everyone to use toilets and urged people not to defecate in open. The message shared by the Silsila actor further mentions that the COVID-19 can linger on human excreta for a longer time than it does on respiratory samples.

The actor who will feature in the upcoming film Brahmastra, alongside and , urged each and everyone in the country to make use of the toilets and help in the efforts of curbing the spread of the Coronavirus. The country is currently under lockdown for 21 days. The Prime Minister announced in his address to the nation that in order to stop the COVID-19 from spreading, there will be lockdown for 21 days. The PM also mentioned that the essential services will remain open and that there is no need to panic.

The PM has issued directives for the people to follow in order to stay safe. The state governments have also issued directives urging people to stay at home. The schools, malls, colleges, gyms, and offices in the country are all shut down. A Janta Curfew was observed on March 22 to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

