Amitabh Bachchan shares the last page from Late Milkha Singh’s autobiography: An inspiration for all

Legendary athlete Flying Sikh Milkha Singh took his last breath on June 18 in Chandigarh and his sudden demise came as a jolt to everyone. After a month long battle with COVID 19, He passed away in the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, 5 days after the demise of his wife Nirmal Kaur, the former Indian women volleyball team captain. Several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to pay heartfelt tribute to the Indian sprinter.

On Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted, "T 3940 - In grief .. Milkha Singh passes away .. the pride of India .. a great athlete .. a greater human .. Waheguru di Mehr .. prayer." Now, Big B took to his social media handle to share a photo of the last page from the legendary athlete’s autobiography titled The Race of My Life. Along with the inspirational message in the book, the actor wrote a short yet heartwarming caption as he remembered the late athlete. He wrote, “T 3941 - The last page of Milkha Singh's book .. An inspiration for all ..”

T 3941 - The last page of Milkha Singh's book .. An inspiration for all .. pic.twitter.com/lGBfOezsEB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 20, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has a couple of films lined up in front of him. The actor would be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s directorial film Brahmastra which also stars , , Nagarjuna Akkineni, and in pivotal roles. Besides this, he will be sharing the big screen once again with his Piku co-star in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern.

