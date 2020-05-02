Amitabh Bachchan shares a laugh & hug with Irrfan, Rishi Kapoor & talks why loss of younger feels more tragic

Today, Amitabh Bachchan shared photos with Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor on social media and questioned as to why do the loss of younger actor seems more tragic than that of the older. Read on

Just like all the million fans of and Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bahchan, too, has been in shock over the demise of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor because one, he shared a personal connect with them having worked together in films and two, he understands the loss to Indian cinema post Irrfan and Rishi’s demise, for the two were powerhouse of talents. Soon after Irrfan Khan’s demise, Big B took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for his Piku co-star and called him ‘An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema,’ and for Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh crooned to song to bid adieu to his 102 Not Out co-star.

While yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan paid a musical tribute to Rishi Kapoor by singing a song and sharing the video, Big B wrote, “Waqt Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam .. Tum rahe na tum, Hum rahe na hum ..” In the video, we see moments from 102 Not Out, which saw Amitabh play a 102-year-old father to a 76-year-old son, played by Rishi. And today, looks like, just like all of us, Amitabh, too, hasn’t internalized the demise of the actors and therefore, he got together a collage featuring Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor and alongside the photo, Amitabh wrote, “The death of an elder celebrity vs death of a younger .. the grief of the latter more intense than that of the former .. why ..? The younger more tragic Why the loss of the young seems more tragic than that of the older .. Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter .. unrealised possibilities…” In the collage, we can see Irrfan and Big B sharing a warm laugh on the sets of Piku and also, Rishi and Big B sharing a hug.

While Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 after a two-year long battle against neuroendocrine tumour, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, after his fight against leukemia. Soon after their demise, social media was flooded with messages from Bollywood actors, political personalities and sportsperson offering their condolences to the families of the deceased. From , , , , to and others, everyone mourned the death of Irrfan and Rishi and called them a loss of Indian cinema. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the last rites of both, Rishi and Irrfan, were conducted in a low-key manner. Sadly, videos of Rishi Kapoor from the ICU have gone viral online, and now, Federation of Western India Cine Employees has raised a protest over the circulation of RIshi Kapoor’s videos from hospital bed.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's post for Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan here:

