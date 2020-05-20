Amitabh Bachchan shares a meaningful post urging everyone to 'quarantine the bitterness before it is too late'

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan shares a thoughtful post mentioning to forgive everyone and throw away the bitterness from our mind before it is too late.

Due to the lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan has become more active on social media and his social media game on point. Mr. Bachchan has been updating fans about his quarantine life. From posting throwback pictures to sharing some amazing poetries, Mr. Bachchan has left no stone unturned. The megastar has also been urging fans to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Big B enjoys a massive fan following on his handles for all the obvious reasons. Recently, the veteran actor tweeted a few photographs showing cleaning staff at work in front of his bungalow and mentioned how much he is missing his fans.

And today, Amitabh Bachchan shared a thoughtful post mentioning to forgive everyone and throw away the bitterness from our mind before it is too late. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan looks uber-cool donning a black and white zipper jacket with a blue coloured bandana on his head. The megastar has paired up his look with his undying charm and his glasses. The video starts with Big B smiling and then slowly placing his right hand on his heart giving a wider smile. Sharing the video, the Badla actor wrote, "आइए मन के किसी कोने में किसी के बारे में पड़ी कड़वाहट को क्वेरनटाईन ( quarantine ) करें क्या पता कोई रिश्ता वेंटिलेटर ( ventilator ) पर जाने से रुक जाए." (Let us quarantine the bitterness about someone at any one corner of our mind, Don't know if any relationship stops from going to a ventilator)

Meanwhile, on the work front, before the lockdown, Big B was shooting for Brahmastra co-starring and which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will also be collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. The superstar will also be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in the mystery thriller, Chehre. He will be teaming up with Ramya Krishnan after almost 21 years in the Tamil movie, Uyarndha Manithan. He will star in a sports drama titled Jhund which has been directed by Nagraj Manjule.

