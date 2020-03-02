Amitabh Bachchan shares a memorable picture from the mahurat of Amar Akbar Anthony and it is UNMISSABLE

Amitabh Bachchan, who will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, shared a priceless picture from the mahurat ceremony of Amar Akbar Anthony.

It has been an era of social media and Bollywood celebrities take pleasure in sharing on sets pictures, posters and other information with their fan through social networking sites. Interestingly, among all the A-lister celebrities Amitabh Bachchan has been an avid social media user who often shares priceless throwback behind the scene pictures from his movies which are a real treat for the fans. Keeping up with his trajectory, the legendary actor shared another memorable picture and this time for is Amar Akbar Anthony days.

It was a black and white picture which was clicked during the mahurat ceremony of the 1977 cult classic Amar Akbar Anthony. The picture featured, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Neetu Singh, Shabana Azmi and Parveen Babi along with director Manmohan Desai. In the caption, Big B revealed that Dharmendra had given the clap during the mahurat and that Amar Akbar Anthony had witnessed a golden run at the box office. “Mahurat of 'Amar Akbar Anthony'. From right Man ji ( Manmohan Desai), a bowed headed AB, Parveen Babi, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Singh, Vinod Khanna, Dharam ji who gave the clap. AAA, ran 25 weeks in 25 theatres in one city alone – MUMBAI, all India imagine!” he wrote.

Take a look at this throwback multi-starrer picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan:

T 3457 - Mahurat of 'Amar Akbar Anthony' .. from right Man ji ( Manmohan Desai) ; a bowed headed AB ; Parveen Babi ; Shabana Azmi ; Neetu Singh ; Vinod Khanna ; Dharam ji who gave the clap ..

AAA , ran 25 weeks in 25 theatres in one city alone - MUMBAI .. all India imagine ! pic.twitter.com/wKpMBIrubZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, who was last seen in starrer Thugs of Hindostan, is now looking forward to the release of Ayan Mukerji’s much awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra which also features and in the lead. Besides, he will also be seen in Nagraj Manjule directorial Jhund and Gulabo Sitabo along with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Credits :Twitter

Read More