Amitabh Bachchan shares ‘most meaningful picture’ amidst COVID 19: Prayers for all, be well be safe

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared a rather emotional picture on Instagram depicting the condition of planet earth amidst the COVID 19 situation.

The second wave of COVID 19 has proven to be harmful and fatal. Metro cities of India like Delhi and Mumbai are bearing the brunt of it due to the heavy density of the population. Celebrities around the country have joined together and started initiatives to support the citizens who are going through COVID 19 and are finding it hard to avail themselves oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, and even food in some cases. People from smaller cities, towns, and villages have migrated to metro cities and state capitals for better healthcare facilities and are now finding it hard to get shelter.

Sonu Sood has opened helplines, Rohit Shetty has donated for the COVID relief fund and several other celebrities are doing their bits to keep the nation stable. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a heartwarming image on his Instagram handle, where planet earth is lying on the hospital bed and all the other planets are standing by it wishing it a speedy recovery. The image has been doing the rounds on social media as people are connecting with it in a deep way. Amitabh Bachchan called it the ‘most meaningful picture’ by attaching a heart emoji with it.

Take a look at the post:

Amitabh Bachchan emerged as the most relevant actor of his generation who is working round the clock to this day in several films at one point. A lot of his films are awaiting release including Chehre with Emraan Hashmi, which was supposed to be released in April 2021 but has been postponed indefinitely. Jhund directed by prolific Nagraj Manjule is awaiting a theatrical or a digital release date. Some of his other upcoming films include Brahmastra, Mayday, and Goodbye.

